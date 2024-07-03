Seica expands testing capabilities in Mexico

Seica Mexico’s test service operation is designed to benefit customers by eliminating the delays and increasing costs associated with shipping products to the US. With a skilled team of engineers, Seica Mexico is prepared to support customers from various sectors including automotive, medical, electric vehicle, and military industries.

The new facility offers full testing services and quick-turn testing for prototype and production runs. The Querétaro office is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including the Pilot V8 Next Series for flying probe testing and the Compact Digital for in-circuit and functional testing. These advanced systems ensure high-quality and precise testing of various electronic components, including loaded PCBs, flexible circuits, wafers, bare board substrates, and assembly units.

In addition to testing, Seica offers reverse engineering services at its Querétaro operations.