North American EMS industry up 5.0% in May
Total North American EMS shipments in May 2024 were up 5.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments increased 3.7%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in May increased 2.6% year-over-year and decreased 16.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.36.
“The North American EMS industry continues to show resiliency,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Shipments and orders moved higher in May, but lower order growth compared to a year ago speaks to the headwinds facing the sector today.”