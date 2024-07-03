STARTEAM GLOBAL acquires Italian PCB factory

Located in the scenic town of Flero (Brescia province) in Northern Italy, the factory has been rebranded and will now be known as Flero STARTEAM (FST).

This move not only expands STARTEAM’s manufacturing capabilities but also allows the company to offer more localised and flexible services to European customers – strengthening its market presence in Europe

FST will focus on prototyping, sample production, specialised high mix low volume (HMLV), quick turn services, customised solutions, and transition to mass production at the company's larger factories in Asia, a press release reads.

Strategically located near Milan, and STARTEAM’s Milan sales office, the facility is set to become a convenient meeting point for business partners and customers. Operated by a team of dedicated experts, the plant is set to increase its capacity incrementally, aligning with customer demands.

FST’s technology will initially focus on manufacturing 1–2 layer PCBs, including PTFE base material (Teflon) for high-frequency applications, with plans to expand capabilities up to 6 layers from Q4 2024 – Q1 2025.

Uwe Schneider, a STARTEAM veteran and formerly Automotive Technical Director at the Jiangyou STARTEAM (JST) factory in China, has been appointed as General Manager at FST. Alongside him, Roberta Tonini, the former owner of C.T.B, will also take on the General Manager role.