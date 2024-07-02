Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Berlin 2024

June 20, 2024, marked the third edition of Evertiq Expo Berlin. During the day, a total of 324 people partook in the Expo at the Science and Technology Park Berlin Adlershof. 65 exhibiting companies welcomed 178 visitors from 119 different companies and organisations – a new record for Evertiq Expo Berlin.

Conversations and business talks were dynamic, as were the discussions sparked by the presentations and keynotes. A major highlight from the conference program was Alun Morgan, President of the EIPC, who hosted a keynote presentation, providing a business outlook on the global electronics supply chain. As were the panel discussion which delved deeper into the challenges raised during Mr Morgan’s presentation.































A full summary of Evertiq Expo Berlin 2024 is available here, and even more pictures from the event are available here.

Now it's time for Evertiq Expo to take a break over the summer. But don't worry, we will be back with an Evertiq Expo on Swedish soil in Gothenburg on September 19 and in the Polish capital Warsaw on October 24.