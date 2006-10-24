Isola appoints VP Global Supply Chain

Isola Group S.a.r.l., has announced that Mr. Eric Seip has been appointed to the position of Vice President & Officer, Global Supply Chain.

Mr. Chris Benincasa will be leaving the Isola organization by the end of 2006. Together Benincasa and Seip will coordinate a smooth transition over the next two months.



Commenting on the announcement, Isola CEO Ray Sharpe stated, "We are excited to have Eric take on this opportunity and look forward to him working with the regional teams to improve the overall effectiveness of this critical function of our business. At the same time, we were disappointed that Chris Benincasa chose not to stay at Isola following the acquisition of Polyclad Laminates, and we are very grateful to him for his leadership of the Supply Chain organization throughout this transition period. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors.



Eric has nearly 20 years of industry experience, having held various leadership positions with Yates Industries, Polyclad Laminates, Parlex and CovalenTech LLC. Eric joined Isola in 2004 as Vice President, Global Operations and was responsible for leading the Operations Team where he was successful in improving cost competitiveness, higher throughput rates, and better quality for Isola customers, worldwide.