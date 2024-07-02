NCAB acquires ICOM Industrial Components AG
ICOM is located in Bachenbülach, a 20-minute drive from Zurich, Switzerland. The owner Bojan Zmijanjac will stay on as MD and grow the business together with NCAB.
Today, ICOM has six employees with an annual turnover of 40 million SEK and an EBITA margin at the same level as NCAB. The business is primarily directed towards Swiss customers in the medical, telecom, and industrial sectors, and the sourcing is mainly from China.
“With this action, we gain highly skilled and experienced personnel from the PCB industry, who will complement our existing capabilities and play a pivotal role in unlocking new growth opportunities in Switzerland. With Bojan staying on board we will soon see the benefits of a local operating organsiaton in this important market,” says Benjamin Klingenberg, VP NCAB Europe in a press release.
“I am very pleased of this next step of my journey with ICOM. ICOM is now a part of the NCAB Group after 35 successful years. With the now starting integration of ICOM into NCAB, all stakeholders will have more benefits, and further good service for the future is assured. I’m really looking forward to the future and the new opportunities for our customers, my team and myself in NCAB,” adds Bojan Zmijanjac, prior owner of ICOM, now MD ICOM.