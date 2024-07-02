NCAB acquires ICOM Industrial Components AG

Today, ICOM has six employees with an annual turnover of 40 million SEK and an EBITA margin at the same level as NCAB. The business is primarily directed towards Swiss customers in the medical, telecom, and industrial sectors, and the sourcing is mainly from China.

“With this action, we gain highly skilled and experienced personnel from the PCB industry, who will complement our existing capabilities and play a pivotal role in unlocking new growth opportunities in Switzerland. With Bojan staying on board we will soon see the benefits of a local operating organsiaton in this important market,” says Benjamin Klingenberg, VP NCAB Europe in a press release.