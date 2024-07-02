Variosystems acquires Schurter Solutions

Variosystems is currently on a growth trajectory and is focusing on the expansion of regional supply chains in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific. As of July 1, 2024, will have acquired the EMS and box-build division of Swiss electronics components manufacturer Schurter, including its 280 employees.

With this acquisition, Variosystems strengthens its European supply chain by adding a manufacturing site in Romania and enhancing its engineering and rapid-prototyping capabilities via a second VARIOincubator hub in Mendrisio, Switzerland. The company states in a press release that the organisation in Mendrisio will support and develop customers in the Northern Italian, French and Swiss Romand markets.

The two new locations in Switzerland and Romania will double Variosystems’ production capacity in Europe. The manufacturing site in Romania will focus on high-volume customer programs that require the highest cost competitiveness, while the site in Mendrisio, Switzerland will focus on engineering, rapid prototyping and low-volume production services.

“With the acquisition of Schurter Solutions, we expand our expertise in the development and rapid prototyping of electronics solutions and strengthen our supply chain in Europe. By doing this, we accelerate our transformation into a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and support our European customers in their nearshoring initiatives,” says Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Variosystems, in a press release. “We are delighted to be able to offer existing Schurter Solutions customers direct access to our integrated electronics service platform and global supply chain network, giving them a competitive advantage,” he adds.

By handing over its electronics manufacturing, Schurter is ensuring long-term job security and pooling resources for the ongoing development of its core business.