© Kitron via Twitter
Kitron to produce electronics for Kongsbergs Naval Strike Missile
EMS provider Kitron has received orders, with a value of over NOK 500 million (EUR 43.7 million), from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
The order is for electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) supplied by Kongsberg.
"We are very pleased to announce this continuation of our long-term collaboration with KONGSBERG, which confirms Kitron’s previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace sectors, which particularly affect our Norwegian operations,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America region in a press release.
Deliveries will start in 2025 and continue into 2026. Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.