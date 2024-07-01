Kitron to produce electronics for Kongsbergs Naval Strike Missile

The order is for electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) supplied by Kongsberg.

"We are very pleased to announce this continuation of our long-term collaboration with KONGSBERG, which confirms Kitron’s previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace sectors, which particularly affect our Norwegian operations,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America region in a press release.

Deliveries will start in 2025 and continue into 2026. Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.