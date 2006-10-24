A.C.E. Introduces Large Format KISS 104<br>Automated Selective Soldering System

A.C.E. Production Technologies announces the introduction of KISS 104 automated large-format selective soldering system.

The SMEMA-compatible KISS 104 offers the same features found in the KISS 101 and 102 systems, but in a larger format to handle larger PCB's and panelized boards, and in-line integration capability. The 104 provides a 26" x 19" work area which, though larger, does not require any special user intervention or additional setup steps. With the 104, the user can place more boards in the work area and take advantage of the Step-and-Repeat feature of the system's operating program and automated capability as an in-line or stand-alone system. The new 104 system incorporates an upward-looking camera for automatic point-to-point programming.



The fully programmable KISS 104 uses the 'traveling mini–solder wave. This system overcomes the limitations of operator-dependent soldering with a flexible molten solder delivery system. It is designed to deliver repeatable soldering performance without the expense of robotic selective soldering machines. The KISS 104 couples higher throughput with precise process controls. The programmable features provide the tools to set all process parameters, including immersion depths, pre-heat dwells, travel distances and speeds, solder temperature, and wave height. Once set, the system will repeat precisely. It can be programmed via a laptop computer, The KISS 104 can also be integrated with A.C.E.'s line of preheat modules.



The KISS 104 is part of A.C.E.'s KISS line of simple, selective soldering systems. These flexible systems feature swappable lead-free compatible solder pots (to prevent cross-contamination) and are ideal for assembly, prototyping, and rework applications. A variety of standard and custom nozzles are available.