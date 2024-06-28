ASE reveals plans to expand US plant

ASE is the world’s biggest OSAT provider with facilities across Asia Pac and North America. This week the firm confirmed plans to open a new high-end chip testing fab in the US on July 12. The aim is to better serve its key customers based in North America, particularly California-based artificial intelligence (AI) firms.

The new US testing facility will be operated by the firm’s subsidiary ISE Labs Inc. Last year it acquired a 5,942m2 facility in San Jose, California for USD 24 million to expand capacity.

ASE is also reported to be scouting potential new sites in Japan and Mexico as customers seek a more local supply chain amid geopolitical uncertainty. In Mexico, it has acquired land in Tonala to build an automative electronics and power units supply chain. In Japan, it is mulling a larger-scale advanced packing facility than its current operation in Yamagata. ASE also recently sold four packaging plants in China and expanded its facilties in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Tien Wu, CEO of ASE, said: “ASE’s new US investment demonstrates our commitment to expanding our global production footprint and ensuring service for our customers in North America.”