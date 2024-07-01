Evertiq sets its sights on expansion

For those unfamiliar, Evertiq Expo is a one-day event organised by Evertiq in various countries. In February 2024, France joined the list. The expo was held at the Mandelieu Congress Expo Centre in the south of France, within Sophia Antipolis, Europe’s first science and technology hub.

What became evident was that the French readers – and the French electronics industry at large – were missing out on the full benefits of the Evertiq network. This sparked the idea to create Evertiq.fr.

Now it’s time to make that idea into a reality. Evertiq is pleased to announce that the company’s French-language website will launched on September 9, 2024.

As a result, readers can expect more analyses, articles, and news from the French-speaking markets. Those who prefer to read in their native language will no longer be limited to English, German, or Spanish. Evertiq will now be available in French as well.

We are Evertiq, first in electronics news and expo.