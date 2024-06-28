US government pledges $75 million to Entegris

Entegris is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions to chipmakers. The company is best known for inventing Front Opening Unified Pods (FOUPs), which are specialised containers that secure semiconductor wafers while they are handled and transported during the manufacturing process. Entegris supplies them to Intel, TSMC, Micron, GlobalFoundries and others.

This strategic importance makes Entegris a logical target for CHIPS and Science Act funding. Indeed, the

Department of Commerce said the USD 75 million will help to "onshore critical semiconductor supply chain and manufacturing materials and create nearly 600 direct manufacturing jobs...and approximately 500 construction jobs by 2030."

Specifically, the proposed CHIPS investment will support Entegris’ construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing centre in Colorado Springs. It is being built in multiple phases. The first will support production of FOUPs (currently entirely produced abroad) and liquid filter membranes. The second phase will support the production of advanced liquid filters and purifiers as well as fluid handling solutions.