Tata signs MoA with Synopsys to support forthcoming fab

In February, the Indian government approved funding for the country's first 12-inch wafer fab. The foundry will be a joint project run by Tata and Taiwan’s Power Chip, and will be established in the Dholera region of Gujarat.

Now momentum is growing around the project. Hence Tata agreeing an MoA that will see the firm use Synopsys’ foundry design platform to design custom semiconductor products for clients once the fab is operational. The two companies will also collaborate on include factory automation, data analytics, computer-aided design and technology transfer.

Tata and the Indian government expect the plant to produce 3 billion chips annually at full capacity, and will make chips ranging across 28nm (nanometre), 50nm, 55nm and 90nm nodes. It will cater to customers in smart appliances, railways, automobiles, defence applications and more.