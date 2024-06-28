Axcelis opens two new offices in Japan
US-based Axcelis Technologies, which specialises in ion implantation systems, has launched new service offices in Chitose, Hokkaido and Kumamoto, Kyushu.
The Massachussetts-headquartered firm designs and manufactures hi-purity ion implantation systems, which are critical for the fabrication of semiconductors. With the new move, Axcelis says it will be better able to to support its expanding customer base in Japan.
Specifically it says the proximity will foster closer business relationships with both Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor power device customers in Japan, and is now positioned to support investments by Japanese customers in advanced logic production capacity.
Russell Low, President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said: "We are proud of our growing installed base in Japan and remain focused on expanding our market share by providing customers the most innovative, enabling implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success. Our family of application specific systems address high current, medium current, medium energy and high energy implant requirements for all existing and emerging IC applications."