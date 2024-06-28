Axcelis opens two new offices in Japan

The Massachussetts-headquartered firm designs and manufactures hi-purity ion implantation systems, which are critical for the fabrication of semiconductors. With the new move, Axcelis says it will be better able to to support its expanding customer base in Japan.

Specifically it says the proximity will foster closer business relationships with both Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor power device customers in Japan, and is now positioned to support investments by Japanese customers in advanced logic production capacity.