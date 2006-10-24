Equipment investments increased 67%

Investments in electronics went up 67% from last years first three quarters to the corresponding period this year.

Investments in the electronics sector grew 67 percent to $575 million in the January-September period from $330 million in the same months last year, the Semiconductor Electronics Industry Association of the Philippines Inc. said Tuesday.



Intel, Toshiba, Cypress and Texas where among the top buyers.



"We can easily achieve double-digit growth by the end of the year with this kind of momentum we are seeing in the industry," said Arthur Tan, association president.