Nordes EMS invests in PCBA cleaning system

This piece of equipment for cleaning printed circuit boards (PCBA), stencils, squeegees and mechanical parts will improve the company's production quality and meet the growing demand from the market.

The PBT Works SuperSwash III washer is described as a versatile solution for cleaning a variety of electronic components. Each stage of the cleaning process is carried out using a separate closed loop, dedicated pump and filtration system. This configuration minimises the risk of cross-contamination, which is critical to maintaining the

highest cleaning quality.

The cleaning process is divided into four stages, first, the washing stage where the parts are machine-washed using a linear spray system with a water-based detergent. Second, it's time to rinse. The machine performs the first rinse to the required conductivity level using integrated carbon and mixed bed filters with a capacity of 16 litres. In the third stage, it's time for a second rinse, using high-purity deionised water, also to the required conductivity level. Water is continuously recycled through built-in carbon and mixed bed filters. In the fourth and final stage, the system dries the parts using a linear hot air knife with a partial filtration inlet.

"SuperSwash III removes all types of post-soldering contaminants, cleans mechanical micro-parts, contaminants from the PCBA production process and boards with components such as BGA, CSP, BTC, QFN, MELF. It is also an ideal solution for pre-coating or protective coating washing," says Marek Lendor, Production Director at Nordes EMS, in a press release.

The main objective of PCBA cleaning is to remove flux and resin residues. Most PCBs in the aerospace, automotive, military and telecommunications industries must be free of contaminants to proceed to the next stages of production, such as conformal coating or epoxy filling. Improper cleaning can result in delamination and poor wetting, negatively impacting the durability, efficiency and reliability of the devices.