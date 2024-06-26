Aira invests €300 millions in Poland

Just a year after the company's official launch Aira is looking to start production of its intelligent heat pumps.

Aira agreed to acquire the production site from the Swedish company Volvo in 2023 and expects to create up to 2,000 jobs over the next decade.

According to Aira Group's CEO, Martin Lewerth, the facility isn't just a factory. "It's a beacon of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a decarbonised future for Europe”.

“Today, 130 million boilers still heat homes across Europe, which presents a significant market opportunity and more importantly, heat pumps significantly reduce customer heating bills and carbon emissions. Our Polish production site is pivotal for this transformation, and it is great to get started now,” Martin Lewerth says in a press release.

The factory will have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 heat pumps a year. With Europe's decarbonisation goals, the demand for heat pumps is expected to soar and Aira has the ambition to serve 5 million European homes with clean energy-tech solutions over the coming decade – and the Wroclaw factory is set to play a key role in realising this goal.

Aira has secured a EUR 15 million grant from the Polish government to support the establishment of the Wroclaw site.