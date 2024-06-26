Framery selects Scanfil as its production partner
EMS provider Scanfil has signed a framework agreement on the manufacture of components that contain electronics for Framery, a Finnish developer of soundproof pods and booths.
The work will take place at Scanfil's factory in Pärnu, Estonia.
“We are happy that Framery chose us as the production partner for its value chain. Framery is a dynamic company with a great new product range. Together, we can support Framery’s value chain in terms of quality and competitiveness while taking into account both companies’ social responsibility goals“, says Juuso Boman, Global Account Manager at Scanfil, in a press release.
Framery has been operating since 2010 and is looking to provide a remedy to noisy work environments that impact job satisfaction and performance. Since the start the company has grown rapidly, reaching the milestone of EUR 151 million in 2023. Framery currently employs 440 people and its products are exported to 90 countries.
The launch of the new Smart Pod range introduces more intelligent functions and technology.
“As we bring next-generation products and novel office technology to the market, we need the best possible suppliers and partners. We want to make the best pods in the world and ensure an optimized supply chain, thereby reaching high levels of customer satisfaction today as well as in the future,“ says Karolina Aromaa, Senior Sourcing Manager at Framery.