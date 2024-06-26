Framery selects Scanfil as its production partner

The work will take place at Scanfil's factory in Pärnu, Estonia.

“We are happy that Framery chose us as the production partner for its value chain. Framery is a dynamic company with a great new product range. Together, we can support Framery’s value chain in terms of quality and competitiveness while taking into account both companies’ social responsibility goals“, says Juuso Boman, Global Account Manager at Scanfil, in a press release.

Framery has been operating since 2010 and is looking to provide a remedy to noisy work environments that impact job satisfaction and performance. Since the start the company has grown rapidly, reaching the milestone of EUR 151 million in 2023. Framery currently employs 440 people and its products are exported to 90 countries.

The launch of the new Smart Pod range introduces more intelligent functions and technology.