Schweizer and Zollner team up in the field of power embedding

Two companies in the microelectronics ecosystem, namely Schweizer Electronic and Zollner Elektronik, are now forming a strategic partnership in the field of power embedding. The partnership focuses on the design-in collaboration for SCHWEIZER's p² Pack embedding technology, which integrates SiC chips directly into printed circuit boards.

"Zollner will benefit from our expertise in complex PCB and chip embedding while we will gain from their extensive application knowledge as a leading European EMS service provider. This synergy is a powerful multiplier for both companies and creates the best conditions for innovation. Both family owned, based in Southern Germany and highly specialized, this partnership is a natural fit,” says Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, in a press release.

The technology is described as vital for applications requiring high power switching, such as converting DC to AC systems, which demand high energy efficiency and reliability. These systems are increasingly confronted with higher power requirements and with expectations for high energy efficiency, maximum reliability and long service life.