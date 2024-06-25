Schweizer and Zollner team up in the field of power embedding
To achieve a CO2-neutral world and an all-electric society – where electricity is the primary energy source – innovations like high power densities, reduced losses and system cost advantages are essential. But so is also collaboration among companies working in these very technology areas.
Two companies in the microelectronics ecosystem, namely Schweizer Electronic and Zollner Elektronik, are now forming a strategic partnership in the field of power embedding. The partnership focuses on the design-in collaboration for SCHWEIZER's p² Pack embedding technology, which integrates SiC chips directly into printed circuit boards.
"Zollner will benefit from our expertise in complex PCB and chip embedding while we will gain from their extensive application knowledge as a leading European EMS service provider. This synergy is a powerful multiplier for both companies and creates the best conditions for innovation. Both family owned, based in Southern Germany and highly specialized, this partnership is a natural fit,” says Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, in a press release.
The technology is described as vital for applications requiring high power switching, such as converting DC to AC systems, which demand high energy efficiency and reliability. These systems are increasingly confronted with higher power requirements and with expectations for high energy efficiency, maximum reliability and long service life.
"We see Schweizer as a partner with whom we can offer our European customers a first-class service. Power embedding is an important topic for the future and we are convinced that we will be able to use the synergy effects resulting from the cooperation to offer our customers added value. We look forward to working together and using the innovative power embedding technology to implement challenging projects,” adds Ludwig Zollner, CEO of Zollner Elektronik AG.