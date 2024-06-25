ABB invests $35 million in new UK factory

Lightning strikes and electrical surges disrupt critical operations and cause billions of dollars in damage to structures and equipment each year. Thus, ABB is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Europe to help meet the demand for electrical protection systems that safeguard buildings, wind turbines, data centres and critical infrastructure

With a growing reliance on electronics and data centres, ABB is investing more than USD 35 million (GBP 27 million), in a greenfield facility in Nottingham, United Kingdom, to meet increased demand for Furse earthing and lightning protection solutions. The new site is expected to open in early 2025 and will integrate advanced technology, flexible automation, R&D and testing, and digital processes to boost production capacity and enhance efficiency and sustainability.

More than 100 employees will relocate to the new 9,500 square metre facility from the existing 6,300 square metre ABB Installation Products Nottingham foundry, which has continually operated for over a century in the area where Furse originated in 1893.