TVS Electronics ups its manufacturing capability by adding EMS
Indian electronics manufacturer TVS Electronics has launched EMS capabilities at its facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
As part of TVS Electronics' approach to customer needs, this manufacturing plant in Tumakuru offers end-to-end solutions encompassing PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain.
“The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility, equipped with cutting-edge SMT technology, exemplifies TVS Electronics’ commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities while fostering employee innovation. It represents a significant step towards our overarching vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider, while also marking a significant stride in strengthening the Make-in-India initiative. As a preferred partner for domestic and international businesses, we continue to keep the innovation wagon fuelled at all times,” says Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics, in a press release.