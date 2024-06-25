TVS Electronics ups its manufacturing capability by adding EMS

As part of TVS Electronics' approach to customer needs, this manufacturing plant in Tumakuru offers end-to-end solutions encompassing PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain.

“The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility, equipped with cutting-edge SMT technology, exemplifies TVS Electronics’ commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities while fostering employee innovation. It represents a significant step towards our overarching vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider, while also marking a significant stride in strengthening the Make-in-India initiative. As a preferred partner for domestic and international businesses, we continue to keep the innovation wagon fuelled at all times,” says Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics, in a press release.