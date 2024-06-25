Kitron expands with new production facility in Norway

The building will be located at Longum, close to the E18 highway north of the city of Arendal. Construction work is currently planned to start in the autumn of 2024, and the building is scheduled to be handed over during the spring of 2026.

“There is growth and a high level of activity at Kitron in Arendal, and we believe the activity will increase further in the years to come. We are simply outgrowing the current premises. Now we get the opportunity to help design the perfect building for our needs. This gives us the opportunity to grow further here in Arendal, where Kitron has its roots back to the 1960s. We are extremely happy about that,” says Heine Østby, Managing Director of Kitron Norway, in a press release.

The EMS provider's operations in the area are currently divided between a facility of 7,300 square meters in Kilsund, which Kitron owns, and 4,000 square meters of rented premises at Stoa. When the new facility is ready, operations at Stoa will move to Longum, while the plant in Kilsund will continue as before.