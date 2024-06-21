Vishay tops out its second factory in Itzehoe

Vishay is a German-owned Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs, optoelectronics, and selected ICs) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors).

Its new plant at Itzhoe will comprise a 4,000 square meter clean room, in which the chips are produced in an almost dust-free atmosphere. The firm expects the plant to be fully operational by 2027. It will produce semiconductors primarily for the automotive industry.