SiCSem to establish a SiC facility in Odisha

The project is the fruit of a research collaboration MoA with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) around compound semiconductors.

India is on a mission to become self-sufficient in compound semiconductors, which are faster and more power-efficient that processors fabricated from silicon alone. As such, they are in demand from fast-growing industries such as electric EV fast chargers, photovoltaic inverters, motor controls, medical sensors and more.

The first stage of the project is to indigenise silicon carbide (SiC) crystal growth at IIT Bhubaneswar, and to move towards high volume production of 150 mm and 200 mm SiC wafers.