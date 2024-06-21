SK Group and Geely partner up on eco-friendly mobility
South Korea’s investment conglomerate SK Group has signed a framework agreement for strategic cooperation with Zhejiang Geely covering batteries, automotive electronics components and green energy.
Geely is already a significant player in the mobility space. It owns notable automotive brands such as Zeekr, Volvo, Proton and Polestar. Last year, it reported total vehicle sales of 2.79 million units, with eco-friendly vehicle sales exceeding 980,000 units.
Under the agreement, SK - the strategic investment holding company of SK Group - and Geely will explore green mobility initiatives, including the development of advanced electric vehicle batteries, enhancing charging infrastructure, and innovating automotive electronics.
Daniel Li, CEO of Geely Holding Group said: “Geely’s cooperation with SK is part of our commitment to working with global partners in transforming and improving industries in a sustainable direction. Through this partnership, we give full play to our respective advantages and provide global consumers with a better greener mobility experience.”