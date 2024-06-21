SK Group and Geely partner up on eco-friendly mobility

Geely is already a significant player in the mobility space. It owns notable automotive brands such as Zeekr, Volvo, Proton and Polestar. Last year, it reported total vehicle sales of 2.79 million units, with eco-friendly vehicle sales exceeding 980,000 units.

Under the agreement, SK - the strategic investment holding company of SK Group - and Geely will explore green mobility initiatives, including the development of advanced electric vehicle batteries, enhancing charging infrastructure, and innovating automotive electronics.