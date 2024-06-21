Samsung confirms further delay to its Texas fab

According to Korean news source ETnews, Samsung wants to upgrade the fabrication output of the site from 4nm to 2nm and has delayed its equipment orders for the Taylor fab as it finalises its decision. The delay is the latest of many to hamper the US's plan to bring chip manufacturing back to the mainland.

Samsung has been a part of the Texas ecosystem for a long time. Since 1996, Samsung Semiconductor has invested USD 18 billion in operating two fabs at its Austin, Texas, campus. In 2021, the South Korean company announced expansion into Taylor with a minimum of USD 17 billion to construct a new semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Samsung had decided to build in Texas since some of its key customers, such as AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, are all located in the US. It has also received plentiful government support, receiving USD 6.6 billion from the White House to expand its Taylor facility.