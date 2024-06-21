SK keyfoundry makes progress on next-gen GaN chip

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a wide bandgap semiconductor material with a hard, hexagonal crystal structure. Bandgap describes the energy needed to free an electron from its orbit around the nucleus – and gallium nitride is three times that of silicon.

It is increasingly regarded as a better alternative to silicon as it is easier to produce, and because its high-speed switching and low ON resistance characteristics enable lower loss, higher efficiency, and better miniaturisation.

SK keyfoundry is highly focused on GaN and formed a dedicated team in 2022 to drive its process development. Now it claims to have secured new device characteristics of its 650V GaN HEMT product. 650V GaN HEMTs have high power efficiency, which reduces the cost of heat sinks compared to silicon-based products.

The company expects that its 650V product will provide fabless customers in markets such as fast charging adapters, LED lighting, data centers and ESS, and solar microinverters.