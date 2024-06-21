SK keyfoundry makes progress on next-gen GaN chip
Korean foundry SK keyfoundry claims to have "secured key device characteristics for a next-generation GaN power semiconductor" which it hopes to launch within a year.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a wide bandgap semiconductor material with a hard, hexagonal crystal structure. Bandgap describes the energy needed to free an electron from its orbit around the nucleus – and gallium nitride is three times that of silicon.
It is increasingly regarded as a better alternative to silicon as it is easier to produce, and because its high-speed switching and low ON resistance characteristics enable lower loss, higher efficiency, and better miniaturisation.
SK keyfoundry is highly focused on GaN and formed a dedicated team in 2022 to drive its process development. Now it claims to have secured new device characteristics of its 650V GaN HEMT product. 650V GaN HEMTs have high power efficiency, which reduces the cost of heat sinks compared to silicon-based products.
The company expects that its 650V product will provide fabless customers in markets such as fast charging adapters, LED lighting, data centers and ESS, and solar microinverters.
"We are preparing for the next generation of power semiconductors in addition to our competitive high-voltage BCDs," said Derek D. Lee, CEO of SK keyfoundry. "We will also expand our power semiconductor portfolio to include not only GaN but also SiC in the future to establish ourselves as a specialized power semiconductor foundry."