Russian tech firm launches Raspberry Pi competitor

Rostec is targeting the MP21 primarily at automation process control systems in factories, with potential applications in the aerospace and security system markets. It should provide competition for the UK-made Raspberry Pi series.

According to Tom's Hardware, the dual-core Elbrus 2S3 processor was designed by the Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies (MCST) and manufactured by TSMC's 16nm process. It has a maximum clock speed of 2GHz and a computational performance of 196 Gflops.

Like China, Russia's tech space has been restricted by US sanctions. Since 2022, TSMC has been prohibited from exporting processors with a clock speed above 25MHz ro Russian customers. This is expected to limit the availability of the product.