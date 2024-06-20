onsemi announces $2bn SiC facility in the Czech Republic

onsemi is already committed to manufacturing in the Czech Republic. It operates a facility in the Zlín region dedicated to silicon crystal growth, and silicon carbide wafer manufacturing (polished and EPI). Today, the Roznov site can produce more than three million wafers a year, including more than one billion power devices.

Now, onsemi is committed to expanding the facility with a multi-year brownfield investment of up to USD 2 billion. It will be one of the largest private sector investments in the Czech Republic’s history and will certainly buoy a European chip sector desperate to claw back some leverage in the global market.