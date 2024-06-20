Fujifilm completes construction of Pyeongtaek plant

Fujifilm embarked on the project to expand production capacity and local supply of its COLOR MOSAIC process, which supports the production colour filter materials for image sensors. These are are semiconductors that convert light into electrical signals for visual display and are used in digital cameras, smartphones and other electronic devices.

The firm currently produces these materials in Shizuoka, Japan and in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company is also planning to make them at its site in Kumamoto, Japan too. It's boosting production on the expectation that demand is set to surge. It says the image sensor market is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 7% as applications expand into autonomous driving, security equipment such as surveillance cameras, and AR/VR equipment.

Fujifilm selected Pyeongtaek City, Korea as the location for its new plant based on the concentration of suppliers and customers in the region. It says the site will also support the development of its WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC 2 tech, which targets a wider range of wavelengths beyond the visible light range, leveraging its advanced functional molecular technology and nano-dispersion technology.

