NATO Innovation Fund makes first 'deep tech' investments

The NATO Innovation Fund is a venture capital fund, backed by 24 NATO Allies. It will deploy more than EUR 1 billion to finance innovators across a range of emerging technology sectors, including energy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, autonomy, novel materials, space, biotechnology, hypersonic systems and next-generation communications.

It has now confirmed its first four projects. They are:

ARX Robotics – a manufacturer of scalable robotic systems for mass deployment in defence, commercial and humanitarian applications

Fractile – an AI company developing technology for neural networks

iCOMAT – an advanced composite manufacturing company making lighter, stronger and more sustainable structures for aerospace and automotive vehicles

Space Forge – a space-tech startup suplying advanced semiconductor materials for critical infrastructure