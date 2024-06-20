NATO Innovation Fund makes first 'deep tech' investments
The first tranche of equity investments made by the €1 billion Fund are targeted at innovation in novel materials and manufacturing, AI and robotics.
The NATO Innovation Fund is a venture capital fund, backed by 24 NATO Allies. It will deploy more than EUR 1 billion to finance innovators across a range of emerging technology sectors, including energy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, autonomy, novel materials, space, biotechnology, hypersonic systems and next-generation communications.
It has now confirmed its first four projects. They are:
- ARX Robotics – a manufacturer of scalable robotic systems for mass deployment in defence, commercial and humanitarian applications
- Fractile – an AI company developing technology for neural networks
- iCOMAT – an advanced composite manufacturing company making lighter, stronger and more sustainable structures for aerospace and automotive vehicles
- Space Forge – a space-tech startup suplying advanced semiconductor materials for critical infrastructure
"Enabling capital and support for strategic technologies is key to securing a safe and prosperous future for the Alliance's one billion citizens," said Andrea Traversone, Managing Partner, NATO Innovation Fund. "Today, we are proud to share that we have invested in innovative solutions that can help address some of our greatest challenges and boost growth, strengthening the defence, security, and resilience of our nations for generations to come."
"The NATO Innovation Fund's support for Space Forge's ambition is a testament to what we're building," said Joshua Western, CEO & Co-Founder of Space Forge. "Occupying the domains of semiconductor manufacturing and spacecraft production is complex. This investment enables Space Forge to develop the production class version of its ForgeStar architecture and provide a critical advantage in key technologies with its advanced semiconductor materials. It is a privilege to serve the NATO Alliance."