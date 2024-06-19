Infineon to launch $37m R&D centre in Taiwan

Infineon’s new programme is part of the “A+ Global Innovation Partnership Initiative Program,” launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to accelerate Taiwan’s development of new technology, and support local suppliers.

Infineon will inject around about NT$720 million (USD 37 million) to establish the “Infineon advanced automotive and wireless communication semiconductor R&D center” – the first of its kind by a European chipmaker in Taiwan. The government is reported to be contributing around USD 20 million.