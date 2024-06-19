Infineon to launch $37m R&D centre in Taiwan
Europe's top chip maker has secured government funding to create the facility, which will develop next-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for electric vehicles.
Infineon’s new programme is part of the “A+ Global Innovation Partnership Initiative Program,” launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to accelerate Taiwan’s development of new technology, and support local suppliers.
Infineon will inject around about NT$720 million (USD 37 million) to establish the “Infineon advanced automotive and wireless communication semiconductor R&D center” – the first of its kind by a European chipmaker in Taiwan. The government is reported to be contributing around USD 20 million.
“We are impressed by Taiwan’s dynamic innovation ecosystem, including its highly skilled R&D talent and strong industry clusters. Building on our strong foundation of existing partnerships with many Taiwanese companies, Infineon now significantly increases its R&D activities. We look forward to further enriching and broadening our collaborative efforts with our local partners,” Sam Geha, executive vice president of Internet of Things, compute and wireless business at Infineon, said in the statement.