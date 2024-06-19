NSIG to spend $1.8 billion on silicon wafer production

NSIG is a specialist in the manufacture of silicon wafers, and claims to be the first China-based company to supply the domestic chip foundry space. With this new announcement, the firm wants to boost its position further. Specifically, it plans to double its production of 300-millimeter silicon wafers to 1.2 million units per month.

The Taiyuan project will be jointly funded by NSIG and two state-owned institutional investors: the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund and Fenshui Capital Management. They will set up a JV of which NSIG will own 51%.

Of course, projects such as this must be seen in the context of the global 'chip war' and the drive by China to boost its domestic tech. Just weeks ago Beijing confirmed the third installment of its national semiconductor 'Big Fund'. It comprised a USD 48 billion finance raise – the largest for the state-owned National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund.