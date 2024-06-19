Intel makes investment in Dongguan Luxshare

According to Shenzhen Security Times, Intel will use the closer ties between the companies to boost Luxshare's product competitiveness in the data centre market, and ensure that the transmission rate and bandwidth of its communication-related products are linked to Intel chips.

In fact, Luxshare and Intel already work together in several areas, including data centre optical and electrical connections, liquid cooling products and power systems. Luxshare also offers comprehensive high-speed interconnect and thermal management solutions to various companies in the Intel Partner Alliance (IPA) and suppliers in the general-purpose server ecosystem.