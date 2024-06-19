TDK announces batteries with 100x more energy density

The report says that solid-state batteries are safer, lighter, and potentially cheaper than current liquid electrolyte batteries. They also last longer and charge faster. But they are also fragile and large, which limits their use in smaller contexts.

According to the FT, TDK's new battery features an all-ceramic material, using oxide-based solid electrolytes and lithium alloy anodes. As such it could be deployed in small electronics, and could replace existing coin-shaped batteries.

TDK's new material achieves an energy density of 1,000 watt-hours per litre, about 100 times greater than TDK’s current production batteries. The report says TDK's competitors have developed small solid-state batteries with 50 watt-hours per litre, while traditional liquid electrolyte rechargeable coin batteries offer around 400 watt-hours per litre.

TDK plans to ship samples of its new battery prototype next year.