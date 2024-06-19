Kymera to buy Fiven from private equity group

The proposed deal will create a global chemicals giant. Kymera is a developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. It has facilities in the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia.

Meanwhile Oslo-based Fiven manufactures silicon carbide grains and powders for industrial end markets such as metallurgy, refractories, abrasives, filtration, and technical ceramics. It has facilities in Norway, Belgium and Brazil, as well as a global distribution network.

Since 2018, Kymera has been owned by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners LLC, a private equity firm with USD 3 billion in assets under management. The acquisition of Fiven is expected to close in third-quarter 2024 following customary regulatory approvals.