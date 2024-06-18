Syntronic develops verification platform for chip solutions provider

The secret provider specialises in exclusive high-performance chip solutions for rapid formation. These solutions are used for functional verification of user-developed MD chips.

Syntronic was chosen as a collaboration partner due to its capacity to develop verification platforms with customised environments for chip products, a press release reads.

The hardware development in this project involved several key design advantages of the hardware verification platform for MD-SOC chips. For instance, the platform supports the verification of multiple SOCs and meets the requirements for multi-power consumption verification by selecting two different power supply schemes. It includes a high-performance heat dissipation device combined with a temperature sensor that can adjust the heat dissipation in real-time to meet the needs under high power consumption conditions.

Additionally, the platform sets the LED status to display the real-time status of each power supply and incorporates a high-precision overcurrent and overvoltage protection mechanism to effectively protect the SOC chip and ensure stable system operation. The system is equipped with multiple flash memory bases, supporting offline burning and allowing for easy chip replacement, which makes chip verification more flexible.

The platform also supports standard ports such as USB, UART, RJ45, and J-link, and includes a reset and mode selection module, along with a display screen to meet customer debugging needs. It also maximises IO expansion, which makes the development and verification process more efficient.

There is a strong demand for MD chips in rapidly growing markets, such as data centres and autonomous driving development, leading to an increased need for high-quality verification platforms.

Syntronic anticipates that the demand for advanced R&D solutions will remain robust among customers active in chip development.