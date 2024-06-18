Estonian company starts production of EV fast chargers

Mart Suurkask, the CEO of Bercman, says in a press release that the production and sale of fast chargers for electric vehicles represents a strategic expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing business sectors.

"This new business direction is very logically connected to our previous activities. We have been engaged in smart infrastructure solutions for over seven years and possess more than a decade of engineering experience in product development within our group," says Suurkask.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association’s latest statistics from the fourth quarter of 2023, only about 14% of the chargers in the European Union are fast chargers.

The DC fast chargers developed by Bercman Energy will range in charging capacities from 50 to 400 kW, allowing the more powerful chargers to charge an average electric vehicle's battery in about a quarter of an hour, according to the CEO.

Development work on the fast chargers has been ongoing since 2023, and the company plans to deliver the first products to customers by the end of September. Bercman Energy will begin production of the chargers in Estonia but, to meet the rapidly growing market demand, an initial agreement has already been confirmed with an international partner experienced in electronics manufacturing.