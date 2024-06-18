Incap US adds Spider dispensing machine from Essemtec

The Spider system comes with five different dispensing valves and quick-change capability. The system can manage two processes simultaneously, including jetting both SMT adhesives and solder paste down to the smallest 008004 pad sizes.

It also offers speed and accuracy essential for maintaining high productivity and quality. The Spider also offers the flexibility needed for diverse applications as it is capable of jet dispensing solder paste, surface mount adhesive, gel flux, and other mediums.

“We value our partnership with Essemtec for our dispensing needs,” said Don Ingold, Process Engineering Manager at Incap US, in a press release. “The Spider system’s advanced capabilities align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our customers.”

The addition of the Spider system represents a strategic investment for Incap US. The machine will enhance the company's flexibility, enabling it to explore new projects and improve production efficiency.