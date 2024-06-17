Greene Tweed starts test production at new Korea plant
US-based components manufacturer Greene Tweed says the site will support clients based in Asia Pacific and will focus on its flagship Chemraz product line.
Greene Tweed is a manufacturer of electrical connectors and high-performance sealing, composite, engineered thermoplastic solutions. It has facilities in the US, Europe and Asia.
Its newest factory is in Ochang, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea. The facility is poised to start sample production immediately and transition to commercial production by September 2024. It will enable Greene Tweed to boost output of its Chemraz products, which are specifically formulated for semiconductor applications that improve uptime, reduce contamination, and boost wafer yields.
"The opening of this facility represents a pivotal step in our strategic growth plan," said Magen Buterbaugh, President and CEO of Greene Tweed. "Our investment in Korea not only expands our manufacturing capacity but also strengthens our ability to provide high-quality Chemraz products to our customers, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which is crucial to the global economy."