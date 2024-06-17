Greene Tweed starts test production at new Korea plant

Greene Tweed is a manufacturer of electrical connectors and high-performance sealing, composite, engineered thermoplastic solutions. It has facilities in the US, Europe and Asia.

Its newest factory is in Ochang, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Republic of Korea. The facility is poised to start sample production immediately and transition to commercial production by September 2024. It will enable Greene Tweed to boost output of its Chemraz products, which are specifically formulated for semiconductor applications that improve uptime, reduce contamination, and boost wafer yields.