Kalray plans mergeer with Pliops to 'lead in AI GPUs'

Paris-based Kelray launched as a spin-off of the French CEA research lab, and has investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors and Bpifrance. It offers hardware and software solutions for data-centric applications and next-generation data centres.

Meanwhile Israel-based Pliops builds solutions for storage servers and GPU computing platforms. These solutions aim to significantly enhance AI data access speed. Its shareholders include AMD, Intel Capital, KDT, NVIDIA, SK Hynix, SBVA, WD and more.

In fact, the two firms have been working to combine their respective technologies for several months already. However, they say that this formal merger will bring powerful synergies in terms of combining tech platforms, IP, operations and geographical reach.

“This proposed merger with Pliops represents a major strategic opportunity for our companies. By combining our strengths, we aim to become the global leader in data acceleration solutions for storage and AI GPUs. We are confident that this alliance would offer our customers even more disruptive solutions and present a unique value, including to the most advanced players in the market," says Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray.

The merger will involve Pliops' shareholders contributing 100% of the shares of Pliops to Kalray, and give Kalray shareholders 65% of the combined entity's capital.