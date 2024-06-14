Samsung reveals plans for 2nm and 1.4nm nodes

The most noteworthy addition to the schedule is the fleshed-out 2nm roadmap. SF2 is the name for the company’s latest 2nm process, which incorporates optimised backside power delivery network (BSPDN) technology. This places power rails on the backside of the wafer to eliminate bottlenecks between the power and signal lines. Samsung's new roadmap lists three versions of this process: dubbed SF2X, SF2A, and SF2Z.

The launched is expected in 2027. Meanwhile Samsung's first-generation 2nm process, SF2, will begin in 2025, with an upgraded SF2P version to be ready in 2026. And then there's SF4U, which offers a high-value 4nm variant that delivers PPA improvements by incorporating optical shrink. Mass production is scheduled for 2025. The company also says the 1.4nm node will begin production in 2027.

Elsewhere in the product showcase, Samsung updated on its gate-all-around (GAA) which it says is "demonstrating continuous maturity in both yield and performance".

