Oregon confirms chip-based subsidies worth $36m

Oregon legislators passed the USD 240 million Oregon CHIPS Act last year to encourage semiconductor firms to invest on the Northern state. It's a companion to the CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2022.

In this first phase, legislators awarded Lam Research USD 22 million for the construction of a new research & development facility on its Tualatin campus. It assigned Analog USD 12 million to expand its Beaverton facility, and plended USD 2.2 million to Siltronic to modernise its Portland facility.

“The Oregon CHIPS Act is key to maintaining our state as a national leader in the semiconductor industry,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “These investments represent another milestone, and I look forward to the modernisation and expansion that they will deliver to Oregon facilities and the benefits to our community as this industry continues to thrive.”

Business Oregon recently announced the next round of the Oregon CHIPS Act funding. This round will offer at least USD 10 million in funding opportunities.