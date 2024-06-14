MKS Instruments to build 'super factory' in Malaysia

US-based MKS Instruments manufactures a range of instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and speciality chemicals for various industrial sectors. For semiconductor customers, it offers four key processes: deposition, removal, patterning, and modification of electrical properties.

The company has embarked on this new construction project with the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and also InvestPenang, the local government’s principal agency for the promotion of investment.