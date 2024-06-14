MKS Instruments to build 'super factory' in Malaysia
The company's new Super Center factory in Penang will produce wafer fabrication equipment, with groundbreaking expected to start in early 2025.
US-based MKS Instruments manufactures a range of instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and speciality chemicals for various industrial sectors. For semiconductor customers, it offers four key processes: deposition, removal, patterning, and modification of electrical properties.
The company has embarked on this new construction project with the support of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and also InvestPenang, the local government’s principal agency for the promotion of investment.
Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, said: “MKS Instruments' decision to build a new facility in Malaysia underscores our nation’s growing reputation as a premier destination for advanced technology investments. This new facility highlights Malaysia's attractiveness as a strategic hub for innovation and manufacturing, reflecting the company's confidence in our highly skilled workforce and favorable business environment.”