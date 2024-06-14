Pall opens $202m chemicals plant in Singapore

US-based Pall Corporation, which specialises in filtration, separation and purification, says the USD 150 million plant will create as many as 300 jobs over the next few years. The 2.8ha facility in the Benoi Sector industrial area includes more than 18,000 square metres of high-volume manufacturing and office space for the global headquarters of Pall’s microelectronics business.

Pall set up the plant to serve the growing market for advanced chips fuelled by applications like generative artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), next generation communications and autonomous vehicles. It says the filtration solutions manufactured by this new facility are specifically designed to support the production of advanced node logic and memory chips.