Taiwan's chip revenue to pass NT$5trn for the first time
Demand for AI-based phones and PCs will push sales of advanced Taiwan-made chips to record levels this year, says Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI),
At its semiconductor industry outlook conference on Wednesday, ITRI said the country's semiconductor output value will exceed NT$5 trillion (USD 154 billion) in 2024. This will be a record.
It observed that previously sluggish electronics markets are now returning to growth, and that the AI boom is set to grow the electronics industry by 11.09% this year. It was especially bullish on the market for AI phones and PCs neural network processors (NPUs) that eliminate the need for cloud-based computation.
ITRI estimates that the market share of AI smartphones is expected to grow from 20% of total shipments in 2024 to 70% by 2028.
“In 2024, AI development will shift from the cloud to the end-user, with AI PCs and AI smartphones becoming key applications for the widespread adoption of generative AI,” the institute said in a press release. “Taiwan's semiconductor industry should seize this opportunity to develop relevant technologies and products.”