Taiwan's chip revenue to pass NT$5trn for the first time

At its semiconductor industry outlook conference on Wednesday, ITRI said the country's semiconductor output value will exceed NT$5 trillion (USD 154 billion) in 2024. This will be a record.

It observed that previously sluggish electronics markets are now returning to growth, and that the AI boom is set to grow the electronics industry by 11.09% this year. It was especially bullish on the market for AI phones and PCs neural network processors (NPUs) that eliminate the need for cloud-based computation.

ITRI estimates that the market share of AI smartphones is expected to grow from 20% of total shipments in 2024 to 70% by 2028.