New automation orders in North America for Jenoptik company

Photonics group Jenoptik received several orders for automation solutions in the second quarter of 2024 with a total volume of over EUR 17 million.

These orders from unnamed Tier 1 OEM suppliers were awarded to automation specialist Prodomax, and include automated welding systems for steel structural assemblies, such as bumpers, body side assemblies and body components, partly for a new electric vehicle (EV) platform for the North American market.

Deliveries to customers, which are based in the US and Mexico, will start in the second quarter of 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.