Rogers expands capabilities with new application laboratory
On June 11, 2024, Rogers Corporation's new application laboratory was completed, expanding the company's assembly, testing and inspection capabilities and services at the curamik production site in Eschenbach.
The establishment of the application laboratory started in 2023 by building a cleanroom facility inside an infrastructure at Gossenstrasse 45 in Eschenbach, followed by equipment sourcing and acquisition. The cleanroom was completed mid December 2023 with the delivery and installation of the acquired machines.
The application laboratory will allow Rogers to explore strategic partnerships with established manufacturers and suppliers in the industry with short lead times and capable lab equipment at a minimal cost.
The application laboratory has a 110 square metre floor area that houses the equipment and with space available for additional equipment for future expansion. The lab is equipped with climate control to maintain the temperature inside for the equipment's operational requirements and this is also an ESD controlled area. Furthermore, it fulfils the ISO7 standard for a certified cleanroom facility.
"The focus of the application laboratory is to validate our products' value proposition for our customers and to offer key customers workability testing by request. Moreover, it allows us to evaluate new and emerging materials and process compatibilities to understand upfront our product performance," the company writes in a press release.