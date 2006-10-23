Wistron builds plant<br>in Czech Republic

Taiwan based ODM-manufacturer Wistron has started to built a new plant in the Czech Republic. Volume production of mainly LCD TVs is scheduled to start in 2007.

According to sources, Foxconn Electronics, Asustek Computer, Inventec and BenQ, attracted Wistron to set up its new plant in the Czech Republic. The new plant is being built to replace an plant in Hungary that the company closed earlier this year.