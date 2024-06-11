Zollner to digitise its supply chain with Luminovo

Together, the two companies will build on the collaboration that led to the launch of Zollner's RapidSample prototyping portal back in August 2022.

“When we started with our prototyping portal we asked ourselves: are our customers ready for a browser-native digital interface to process their BOMs and interact with Zollner? And can we bring this to life while maintaining the highest level of quality and professionalism our customers have come to expect from Zollner? I’m happy to say that a year and a half later, the answer to both is a resounding yes,” says Thomas Schreiner, CFO at Zollner Elektronik AG, in a press release.

Sebastian Schaal, founder of Luminovo, says that the supply chain crisis that emerged during the pandemic showed everyone the damage and disruption that can be caused by a lack of transparency brought on by supply chain data locked in Excel and on-premise ERPs.

“Add to this the shortage of qualified labour, and it becomes obvious that investment in process automation, enabled by software such as ours, is the only feasible option to cope with the expected growth in the electronics industry over the next years,” says Sebastian Schaal.

However, saving effort and costs through more process automation isn’t the only goal for Luminovo and Zollner.

According to Timon Ruban, Luminovo’s second founder, by digitising Zollner's customer interface, Luminovo enables never-before-seen cross-company collaboration, from OEM to EMS provider, distributors, and chip manufacturers.

“There is a new generation of procurement professionals in the electronics industry that grew up with modern ‘Amazon-like’ buying experiences, and they expect the same experience, with maximum speed and transparency from their suppliers today,” says Timon Ruban.

The next goals on Zollner and Luminovo's shared agenda are to expand the customer collaboration portal from prototypes to series production, as well as to increase speed and transparency beyond the request for quotation (RfQ) phase to other common touchpoints between EMS and their customers, such as inventory monitoring and demand forecasting.